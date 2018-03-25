GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Watch The REEL Movie Awards Only On CNN-News18 At 8:30 PM Tonight

CNN-News18

Updated:March 25, 2018, 5:27 PM IST
The first edition of News18 REEL Movie Awards are unlike any other award ceremony that Bollywood has ever witnessed. To begin with, no blockbuster film is on the nomination list, neither are marquee-name movie stars. REEL Movie Awards consciously chose to take a departure from the formulaic award shows, which celebrate popular cinema with glamorous celebrities and decided to champion independent films and technical expertise instead.

There were nine off-screen categories and seven on-screen categories at the REEL Movie Awards and the winners were decided by an audience poll as well as a four-member jury that comprised Farah Khan, Sudhir Mishra, Nikkhil Advani and Sujoy Ghosh.

REEL Movie Awards serve as an important marker in the changing landscape of the Indian film industry. The award show was conceptualiSed to champion creative storytelling and encourage new age content and 2017 provided ample opportunities and options in terms of nominees. This year, with films like Mukti Bhawan, Newton, Lipstick Under My Burkha we saw the line between mainstream films and art house cinema blur; the REEL Movie Awards not only acknowledges this change, but also salutes it.

