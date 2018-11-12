Watch the Teaser of Rajshri Productions' Hum Chaar

Celebrating #TheRajshriLegacy, 71 years of continued wholesome entertainment, values & FAMILY! This Year, time to add FRIENDS in FAMILY!



On the occasion of #3YearsOfPRDP we announce #HumChaar, Friends Bhi Family Hai! Releasing Early 2019!https://t.co/SRqb4YMRYL — Rajshri (@rajshri) November 12, 2018

On Monday, Rajshri Productions unveiled the teaser of their next film Hum Chaar. It’s a story about four friends who share a family-like bonding.Three years ago, on the same date, Rajhsri’s superhit film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was released.Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the release date of Hum Chaar. Sharing the link to the teaser, he wrote: "After #PremRatanDhanPayo, Rajshri announces its next film: #HumChaar... Directed by Abhishek Dixit... 2019 release... Introduction teaser: https://youtu.be/IHrMlhthwIU"The film is directed by Abhishek Dixit and is expected to release in the first half of 2019. No other details have been revealed as of now.Check out the teaser of the film here.Renuka Shahane, who was the part of Rajshri Productions' blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, has also shared the Hum Chaar teaser on social media.Other celebs have also shared the teaser.On November 11, Rajshri Productions promised their fans a surprise. They wrote on Twitter: "As Prem Ratan Dhan Payo reaches the mark of 3 years, there's a surprise for all you fans stay tuned for more! Relive Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor's magic and join us in the celebration! 1 day to #3YearsOfPRDP...The production house has delivered a number of blockbusters including, Chitchor, Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaaye, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se, Nadiya Ke Paar, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Hum Saath Saath hain.