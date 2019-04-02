Watch the Vibrant Avengers Endgame Indian Anthem Composed by AR Rahman Here

Here's something special for all you amazing Marvel India fans! Presenting the #MarvelAnthem created by the maestro @arrahman.@Russo_Brothers https://t.co/cu6Z5I4LyE — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) April 1, 2019

In a launch event on Monday, co-director of Avengers: Endgame, Joe Russo and music maestro AR Rahman launched the Indian anthem for Marvel’s upcoming film.In the colourful and vibrant anthem, AR Rahman can be seen setting the stage on fire as he sings to a crowd of Marvel fans. Coupled with clips from previous films in Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU) and Avengers: Endgame trailer, the anthem has raises the bar for the film.Sharing the anthem on Twitter, Marvel India wrote, “Here's something special for all you amazing Marvel India fans! Presenting the #MarvelAnthem created by the maestro.” Watch it here:Earlier talking about his association with the studios Rahman had said, "Being surrounded by Marvel fans in my own family, there was too much pressure to come with something really satisfying and apt for 'Avengers: Endgame'. I hope Marvel aficionados and music lovers enjoy the track."Given the success of recent Marvel films like Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel, there is much anticipation from the upcoming film."'Avengers: Endgame' is not just a movie, it's an emotional journey for fans everywhere in India. An original composition by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman was the perfect way to celebrate the love for Marvel among fans in the country. This is our small way of thanking the fans here for their extraordinary support", IANS had quoted Bikram Duggal, Head - Studios, Marvel India.Kevin Feige has produced the movie, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The movie will release in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.