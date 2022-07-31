Watch THESE Kiara Advani’s Latest Films on Her 30th Birthday; Check Out Actress Upcoming Projects

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIARA ADVANI: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani turned 30 on Sunday. The actress completed eight years in the film industry and acquired a massive fan following with her notable performances. She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Fugly in 2014 and later appeared in films like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Indoo Ki Jawani and many more. She has even worked in the Telugu film industry with movies like Bharat Ane Nenu.

On her 30th birthday, we take a look at her latest and upcoming films:

JugJugg Jeeyo

Kiara’s latest film with Raj Mehta is a fun family drama. The Dharma Productions movie also features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The movie explored the relationship dynamics of two generations of family members and their own dilemmas. The comedy-drama also marked Kiara’s second collaboration with Mehta after the 2019 comedy Good Newwz.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2

This Anees Bazmee directorial became the first Bollywood blockbuster post-pandemic by earning Rs 230.75 crore in the worldwide collection. Kiara starred opposite Kartik Aaryan in the sequel of the 2006 movie Bhool Bhulaiya. The horror comedy also showed Kiara delve into some spooky characters and hilarious scenes. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 also starred Tabu in a pivotal role.

RC15

Kiara will next be seen in Telugu star Ram Charan’s upcoming film that is yet to be titled. With this film, Tamil director S Shankar will also mark his debut in the Telugu film industry. The movie is touted to be a political thriller and also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. The film, which has temporarily been named RC15, is expected to be released next year.

Govinda Naam Mera

The actress will be playing a fun role in Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming film. Kiara stars with Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar in this Bollywood entertainer. The first look of Kiara’s character in the movie was shared last year. The actress will play the role of Vicky’s girlfriend in the movie. Govinda Naam Mera was slated to release on June 10 this year, however, it was postponed and the new date is yet to be revealed.

