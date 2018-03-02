Watch: This Fan's Musical Tribute To Sridevi In Mumbai Local Is Soul Stirring

So last night in the crowded Borivali local, Prakash with his hand-made Sarangi started playing 'Tere mere honthon par'. Soon many of us in the bogey realised he's giving a medley-tribute to #Sridevi. Goosebumps followed. pic.twitter.com/qJr2HTgaWF — वरुण (@varungrover) March 1, 2018

When the news of the death of veteran actor Sridevi broke out, it sent shock waves across the nation. Fans, family members and film industry members including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rishi Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hema Malini and Shahid Kapoor attended the funeral and paid their last respects to the actor. Several fans from as far as Chennai and Karnataka had also arrived in the city to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor for the one last time.While several people took to social media to express their love and respect for the late actor, a fan decided to pay tribute to the legend of Sridevi in a Mumbai local and left the fellow passengers with goosebumps and a melody to remember.Comedian, screenwriter and lyricist Varun Grover took to Twitter to share the video. He captioned the video as, "So last night in the crowded Borivali local, Prakash with his hand-made Sarangi started playing 'Tere mere honthon par'. Soon many of us in the bogey realised he's giving a medley-tribute to #Sridevi. Goosebumps followed."The actor breathed her last in Dubai and was given a state funeral with her body wrapped in the tricolour and a gun salute by the Mumbai police. Sridevi's mortal remains were draped in a red kanjivaram and a bindi on her forehead. She was 54.