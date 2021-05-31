Watch: Hilarious Deleted Scene From Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry is something fans are eager to watch every time they work together. It won’t be wrong to say that they are one of the most loved on-screen couples in Bollywood. Their chemistry was unmissable in Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film also starred Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur. It was an out-and-out upon its release and was well-received by both audience and critics, who heaped praises on the storyline, music and performances. Even after eight years of its release, the dialogues from the film are still quoted.

As the film completes eight years since its release, a fan page shared an unseen deleted scene from the movie that will surely make you want to revisit it again. In the scene, Ranbir’s character Bunny can be seen asking Deepika’s character Naina to get ready as soon as she can. He assumes that she is in the bathroom taking a bath and starts teasing her by asking if he can join her. But to his surprise Naina emerges from behind him, leaving him all-red with embarrassment.

The adorable on-screen pair, who were last seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s 2015 film Tamasha, will soon be seen coming together again for director Luv Ranjan’s next. The details regarding the movie haven't been revealed yet. On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. While Deepika will be seen in films like Kabir Khan’s 83, Mahaharat and Shakun Batra’s next yet-untitled project alongside Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday.

