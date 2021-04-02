Watch: This Sassy Video is Vidya Balan's Reply to People Calling Her Out for Wearing Only Indian

Actress Vidya Balan took to Instagram to reveal ethnic and sassy sides of her persona in a new video, carrying off both avatars with a dash of glamour. The actress alternatively wears a yellow anarkali suit and a bottle green glittering gown to make two different style statements as she sashays for the camera. She captioned the video as: “When people tell me I only wear Indian… Snap!"

Actresses Diana Penty, Sanya Malhotra, Shibani Dandekar, among others, complimented her.

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Shakuntala Devi, a biopic on the legendary math genius. She will next be seen in “Sherni", for which she has been shooting in Madhya Pradesh. The film is being directed by Amit Masurkar. The actress is best known for starring in films such as Parineeta, Kahaani, The Dirty Picture, No One Killed Jessica, and Kismat Konnection, among others.