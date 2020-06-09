Watch Throwback Video of Deepika Padukone Rehearsing for 'Happy New Year' Song 'Lovely'

A throwback video of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone grooving to Lovely song from her movie Happy New Year has made its way to the internet.

Shared on Instagram, the 34-year-old actress is seen rehearsing to the track along with another dancer. Dressed in a white sleeveless crop top, the actress is looking absolutely stunning while practicing her moves.

Multi-starrer Happy New Year hit theatres in 2014. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The movie was directed by Farah Khan Kunder.

Earlier, another throwback video of Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor grooving to their hit song Balam Pichkari from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had gone viral.

In the video, Deepika and Ranbir were seen dancing their hearts out on the fun Holi song. In the background, Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh could be heard cheering for his wife.

Before the lockdown, Deepika’s last outing was Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. She is now gearing up for her next release ’83, where she will play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and features Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles.

The film depicts India’s incredible journey in the Cricket World Cup in 1983. In the movie, Ranveer will be playing the role of the-then Indian team captain Kapil Dev.

