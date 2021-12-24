Watch: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Tempt Each Other with Cake as Ganapath Schedule Wraps in UK

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff on Friday said he has completed the UK schedule of his upcoming film “Ganapath". Touted as a futuristic action-thriller, the film is directed by Queen helmer Vikas Bahl and also features Kriti Sanon, who earlier worked with Shroff on 2014 hit “Heropanti".

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shroff posted a behind the scene video with Sanon from the film’s set. And that’s a wrap. I think the two of us could probably eat that (cake) whole thing after that mammoth schedule #ganapath schedule wrap @kritisanon, he wrote.

In a clip, Tiger and Kriti show us a cake with the film’s led hero on it. Tiger says, “Kriti is going to eat all of that." Kriti says, “For a change, Tiger is going to eat all of that." Both have a good laugh over it. Not just Tiger, Kriti too has been undergoing physical transformation for her action avatar in the upcoming movie.

A teaser video has also been shared on social media by the team and shows Tiger shirtless against the backdrop of a seemingly fallen city.

The team began filming for the movie in the UK last month. “Ganapath" is produced by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on December 23, 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

