Watch: Tiger Shroff Begins UK Schedule of Ganapath with an Ode to Bruce Lee

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday said he has started filming for his film Ganapath in the UK. The futuristic action-thriller is directed by Queen helmer Vikas Bahl. In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old actor said the team started filming the first schedule of the film in England on Saturday.

“With the blessing of God and audience we are starting Ganapath UK schedule," he wrote alongside a video clip giving a sneak peak into the world of the action movie. Ganapath features Shroff’s Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

In a short action packed clip, Tiger is seen at an eatery as he readies to fight in Bruce Lee style. We also see a picture of Lee hanging behind Tiger as he flips in the air and kicks down two men in a fight.

The team had earlier dropped a motion poster that made one realise the massive scale and cool quotient of the film. Ganapath is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is set to take the big screen by storm on 23rd December, 2022.

Recently, on the occasion of Diwali, Kriti has shared a video from her vanity van in London wishing fans on the auspicious festival. She also shared that the mood in London is not Diwali-like at all and that she was missing being in India.

Tiger, meanwhile, will be seen in upcoming film Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria.

