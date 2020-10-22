Watch: Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Perfectly Toned Muscles in New Video

One of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff has always set higher standards with his regime. The actor often shares his videos of his workout routine on social media, leaving fans amazed. Tiger, on Wednesday, posted a snippet from one of his latest sessions in the gym.

The fitness enthusiast can be seen putting his perfectly sculpted body to display while busy with his workout. As seen in the video, he is nailing pull-ups. Tiger is seen shirtless while exercising with just a pair of black track pants as he flaunts his well-toned body.

Tiger hinted in the caption that he has unleashed his gorilla mode as he accompanied his caption with a gorilla emoticon.

Many of his friends from the industry went berserk and praised him. Sikander Kher wrote in the comment section, "#Sculpted". Bhakhtyar Irani also took to comments under the post to laud Tiger for achieving a great body. He posted several fire emoticons and wrote, “Buss bro.. rest of them will get into depression.”

Tiger's sister Krishna also couldn’t resist and expressed her reaction, saying, "Dammnnnn." Other fans and followers couldn’t help feeling stunned as the workout clip left them jaw dropped.

Tiger was last seen in the third part of Baaghi franchise. He co-starred alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Recently, Tiger made his singing debut with a new single called Unbelievable. Tiger received great appreciation from friends and fans for his singing talent. The actor known for his dancing also showed off some cool moves in the official music video, which was also better received.

He is next gearing for Heropanti 2 helmed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is a sequel of the 2014 film Heropanti. The film marked the acting debut of Tiger as well as his co-star Kriti Sanon.