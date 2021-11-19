Watch: Tiger Shroff Miscues Flying Kick, Accidentally Hits His Trainer in the Wrong Place

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for his action sequence and dance moves. However, it’s not possible to record a perfect action sequence in one go or without practice and sometimes rehearsal goes wrong, especially those which include flying kicks. The same thing happened during Shroff’s recent rehearsal with his trainer while practising for an action scene. On Wednesday, the actor also shared the video of his miscued rehearsal on Instagram with a caption that read “when action rehearsals go wrong”.

Along with the caption, Shroff also used see-no-evil monkey in his post. The three wise monkeys emojis are often used to convey the message to someone that they did not mean to do any harm. Tiger also apologised to his Parkour instructor Nadeem Akhtar by tagging him in the post. “Sorry bro, Nadeem Akhtar,” Shroff added.

Tiger’s post was an instant hit among his followers as the clip garnered over 20 lakh views on the photo and video sharing platform. The comment section of the post was also lit with Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend actress Disha Patani and his mother Ayesha Shroff reacting to the video.

While Disha left three fire emotions on the post, Ayesha dropped several wise monkey emojis.

Reply on the clip, actor Vindu Singh wrote, “Flying take-off and landing.”

Earlier, Shroff had shared a video from the gym flaunting his abs. In the clip, a shirtless Shroff was seen running on a treadmill as Bruno Mars’s famous song Smokin’ Out The Window played in the background. The caption on the post said, “Who else is obsessed with this song?” Shroff used two hashtags – #ganapath #climaxprep – and two emojis – one Purple Heart and one fire – in the post.

Tiger made his Bollywood debut with the film Heropanti.

