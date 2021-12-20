Watch: Tiger Shroff Mixes Martial Arts with His Love for Football

Tiger Shroff has been filming for his next, titled Ganapath, in the UK. The actor has left his fans impressed with his dedication to working out in freezing temperatures. In a recent clip shared on Instagram, he has come up with a unique way to play football. Sporting shorts, sunglasses and sneakers, Tiger is seen turning around and sending the ball away with his solid flying kick.

Ganapath producer Jackky Bhagnani, Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff, Shaira Ahmed Khan, Warda Khan Nadiadwala were all awestruck by his supreme talent. Producer Bunty Walia wrote in comments, “By far the best way to play! Waiting for you to come back and practice bro.”

In September, we saw the cast and crew of the upcoming action flick playing a game of football together. “I don't think my producer is too happy with me scoring a hatrick against him, hope i don't lose my part,” Tiger captioned the post.

Back in June, Tiger joined several actors for a football practice match. The warm-up match saw the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Aparshakti Khurana and Dino Morea participate. Tiger shared a video of himself getting a muscle pull while heading forward to score a goal. “When your body cant keep up. Pulled my muscle but didn't miss after that luckily,” he wrote.

Tiger’s flying kicks are not disappointing either. Someone who always adds an original element to his feats was seen acing a flying kick not very long ago.

He will reunite with Kriti Sanon for Ganapath after Heropanti. The 2014 film marked the debut of both the actors. Tiger will also be seen in Heropanti 2, starring Tara Sutaria. Tara and Tiger have previously co-starred in Student of the Year 2, which marked Tara’s Bollywood debut.

