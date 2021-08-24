Watch: Tom Cruise Starrer Mission Impossible 7 BTS Clip Shows Train Crashing off a Cliff

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible franchise has always set benchmarks in executing mind blowing action sequences. The upcoming seventh and eight installments are shooting back to back with director Christopher McQuarrie and a new BTS clip shows him crashing a train off broken tracks into a valley.

The impressive action scene was shot at Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire only recently. It is the latest stunt to be filmed for Mission: Impossible 7 as per report. Local photographers and onlookers captured the moment and shared it on social media. Many also reported that the film’s star Cruise was on set to witness the crash.

Local photographer Villager Jim shared a post on social media: “Waited 5 months for this shot… of the train in the new Mission Impossible movie going off the cliff!! Tom was there too, Amazing day!!!”

A helicopter is also seen flying in the background when the stunt was filmed.

Tom Cruise & Director Chris McQuarrie really sent a train off a cliff in this new behind the scenes set video for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ pic.twitter.com/S6xDj2JDGG— DR Movie News (@DRMovieNews1) August 22, 2021

Cruise has a reputation for performing his own stunts, and the Mission: Impossible franchise has seen the actor engage in a number of death-defying sequences.

Meanwhile, MI 7 is set for 2022 release after being delayed due to the pandemic. The eighth film will release in 2023 as of now.

