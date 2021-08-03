Watch: Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson's Venom 2 Trailer is Funny and Action-packed

The much awaited Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be releasing later this year. It follows journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) who fuses with an alien symbiote to form an anti-hero alter ego of Venom. The first movie was a success in 2018 and now Sony Pictures in association with Marvel has launched the trailer of the upcoming sequel and it looks action packed and exciting to say the least.

Eddie is shown to be meeting serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) who bites him in prison and becomes host to another symbiote, Carnage.

The official synopsis of Venom: Let There Be Carnage reads, “Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Aside from Carnage, the trailer also highlights a number of comedic moments between Eddie and Venom, along with some glimpses of Naomi Harris’ Shriek, who is shown to have the ability to manipulate sound and will seemingly play an important role in the upcoming movie.

Check out Venom 2 trailer.

Venom 2 is set for theatrical release in September. It remains to be seen whether India sees a similar release date as the worldwide premiere of the movie.

