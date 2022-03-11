WATCH | Top 5 Songs of the Birthday Boy Mohit Chauhan to Instantly Lift Your Mood!

Mohit Chauhan, one of the most melodious singers in India, is celebrating his 56th birthday on Friday. We don’t see him singing as often as Arijit Singh lately but when he does, his soothing and powerful vocals are enough to hypnotise the listeners. He’s a gifted singer and gave so many blockbuster hits in Bollywood. His contribution to music in other languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Punjabi is equally praiseworthy.

The guitar starts playing in our heads whenever we think of his amusing songs. While he has given us countless hits, let’s revisit five of the best songs on his birthday.

Tum Se Hi

Every time we are about to play a romantic track, this song pops up in our heads. This number from Jab we Met was composed by Pritam, and Mohit did more than justice to it. The song was picturised on Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.

Masakali

Masakali is one of the biggest hits of all time. This lovely track from Delhi-6 is written by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and composed by the legendary AR Rahman. Here, the playfulness in the voice of Mohit Chauhan just flawlessly represents the Old Delhi flavour.

Tune Jo Na Kaha

No other song tells us about Unrequited love like the way this song. This number from the movie New York was sung by Mohit Chauhan, composed by Pritam while Sandeep Srivastava penned the lyrics. Chauhan’s soulful singing automatically carries us into another world.

Bheegi Si Bhaagi Si

This is a mind-blowing track from the movie Rajneeti, sung by Mohit Chauhan and Antara Mitra. Besides, it’s one of the most soothing songs composed by Pritam with such a melodious prelude. When those lines come, " Haaannn haa… Gulaabi si subah," it gives us all the feelings.

Tujhe Bhula Diya

This is another famous sad song from the movie Anjana Anjani, sung by Mohit Chauhan, Shekhar Ravijani and Shruti Pathak. This song composed by Vishal-Shekhar creates a melancholic vibe on which the fascinating vocals of Chauhan touch our hearts directly.

While we could only list five of his best songs, there are other hits by Mohit Chauhan which are equally melodious. Tum Ho from Rockstar, Pehli Baar from Kaminey and Kuch Khaas from Fashion and many more are some of his other best works.

