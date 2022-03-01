Watch: Trailer of Cop Drama Sebastian PC524 Starring Kiran Abbavaram Out

I hope you all like it 🙂https://t.co/arLqoBBftoGet ready to witness the madness of seba on March 4th ❤️#Sebastianpc524 #Sebaonmarch4th pic.twitter.com/VGY4uYg9rC — Kiran Abbavaram (@Kiran_Abbavaram) February 28, 2022

Kiran Abbavaram is gearing up to entertain the masses with his next, Sebastian P.C. 524. The trailer dropped on February 28 and had given the film much-needed attention. The SR Kalyana Mandapam actor, sharing the trailer of the film, wrote, “I hope you all like it 🙂 https://youtu.be/3OD16UULtmg Get ready to witness the madness of seba on March 4th #Sebastianpc524 #Sebaonmarch4th.”

Going by the trailer, the movie is about a cop, who suffers from night blindness, which he keeps as a secret to continue his services in the police department. However, later, his secret lands him in a situation where he has to confront his past. The technical crew includes Raj K Nalli handling the cinematography, with Viplav Nyshadam doing the edits. Ghibran’s background score and the comedy scenes have intensified the buzz around the movie.

Written and directed by Balaji Sayyapureddy, the cop drama is slated to hit the theatres on March 4. Sebastian stars Namratha Darekar and Komali Prasad as the female leads alongside Abbavaram. The film marks the second outing of Namratha. In addition, the upcoming film also features Srikanth Iyyangar, Surya, Rohini, Adarsh Balakrishna, Surya, Mahesh Vitta, Ravi Teja, and others in various roles

Produced by Pramod and Siddareddy Raju under the Jovitha Cinemas banner and presented by Elite Entertainments, the film is set in the backdrop of Madanapalle, a small town in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor District.

The makers had initially announced to release the film on February 24 but postponed the premiere to avoid a clash with Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak.

Speaking of Kiran Abbavaram, the actor made his successful debut with Ravi Kiran Kola’s 2019 film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru. The film received immense love from audiences for its beautiful music score by Jay, and excellent acting of the lead actors, and the screenplay penned by Ravi Kiran Kola. Following this, with his 2021 film SR Kalyanamandapam, the actor proved his mettle. Apart from this, he will be soon seen in Sammathame and Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha.

