Being the youngest and biggest democracy in the world, India has its fair share of political controversies and issues rising in its belly now and then. The film industry has time and again come up with a plethora of politically themed movies blending with love stories. Director Praghesh Sukumaran is the latest to join this bandwagon and has come up with a film titled Lovefully Yours Veda. The trailer shows a 90’s campus and features Rajisha as Vedha, a soft-spoken girl who loves to write poetry.

Actor Venkitesh, who plays the role of Vedha’s love interest, is shown as an angry campus leader Comrade Jeevanlal and often motivates the college students to fight for their rights. The movie takes a riveting turn when actor Sreenath Bhasi (Ranjan) enters the scene and is portrayed as the leader of another political group on the campus. Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon (Sri Kumar Kartha) has also acted in this film and joins as the antagonist. He looks every bit ferocious as the college chairman.

With two leaders preparing to defeat Venkitesh’s character brutally, viewers would love to see how he tackles them. Also, will this devastating fight have any adverse effect on his love story with Vedha?

The trailer has brilliantly curated college campus nostalgia with themes of friendships, romance, and student politics. Another interesting aspect of this film is how filmmaker Praghesh has tried to introduce new actors as well. A user going by the name of Ashwin informed me that he has a cameo role in this movie. Ashwin was extremely excited to have got the chance for acting in a film, even though it is for just a dialogue. He added that apart from him, there are a lot of other fresh faces as well who require the prayers and blessings of cine buffs.

With Lovefully Yours Veda, Praghesh will make a comeback to the Malayalam film industry after being the producer of the film Malayali. Praghesh was unsuccessful in striking a chord with the audience and a critic from Rediff.com ticked it off as an average flick.

