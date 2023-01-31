Fans of the Marathi actor Prathamesh Parab have been eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film Dhishkiyaoon. The movie has already created a lot of buzz on social media, especially after Prathamesh Parab released the trailer of the movie on his Instagram handle. Captioning the post, he wrote, “In terms of positive to negative… I can’t keep seeds and can’t plant! Let me know how you feel about the trailer…" Check out his post here:

As soon as the actor dropped the trailer, fans were delighted and they flooded the comment section with fire and red-heart emojis. Reacting to the post, actor Ajinkya Raut wrote, “Madness, Good Luck!" A user wrote, “Superb trailer," while another commented, “Congratulations Prathamesh Parab."

Earlier, the Timepass actor shared the film’s first poster and announced the release date of the film on his Instagram account. Sharing the post, he wrote, “One’s fun, and the other’s tantrums, in the prison of love, just slipped! Dhishkiyaoon, February 10."

Recently, the filmmaker also unveiled the first poster of his fourth Marathi film Dishkiyaoon. Captioning the post, Patil wrote, “Hello … I am very happy to inform you that we are going to launch our 4th Marathi movie soon and its poster has been released on social media. This is a leap I made only and only because of your blessings and your love. Your love and your blessings are on my back, so one more dream come true is that this movie is my own Act Planet Productions. May your blessings and love be on me just like that."

Helmed by Pritam SK Patil, Dhishkyaoon is a comedy-drama starring Prathamesh Parab and Ahmed Deshmukh in lead roles alongside other stars including Sandeep Pathak, Suresh Vishwakarma and Megha Shinde. The movie is produced by Mohammad Deshmukh, and Umesh Vitthal Mohalkar, co-produced by Rajeev Patil, Rahul Jadhav, and Umakant Bardapure, and distributed by Filmstra Studio and Zatpat Film Production. The story, screenplay and dialogue of this film have been well crafted by writer Sanjay Navgire. The film is all set to hit screens on February 10, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here