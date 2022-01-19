Watch: Trailer of Zombivli Shows Zombie Outbreak And Ensuing Chaos

Zombivli, the much-awaited Marathi film, will hit the theatres on January 26, 2021. The Marathi zombie film, starring Amey Wagh, Vaidehi Parashurami, and Lalit Prabhakar, is the first of its kind. The film’s first trailer was released earlier this year, and now the second one has been unveiled ahead of its release. The trailer has garnered a positive response from the audience. The film has a strong Marathi star cast.

After watching the trailer of the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial, the curiosity of the audience has increased manifold. Ameya Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar, Trupti Khamkar, Janaki Pathak, and Vaidehi Parashurami are in the lead roles in the movie. This is the first time that Amey Wagh and Lalit Prabhakar have been spotted in the trailer.

This is the first Marathi film based on zombies. Sainath Ganuwad, Siddesh Purkar, Mahesh Iyer, and Yogesh Joshi are the writers of the film.

What is in the new trailer?

The two-minute-and-seven-second trailer centres on a zombie outbreak in Dombivli’s streets. The trailer opens with Amey Wagh and Vaidehi Parshurami, the lead actors, complaining to Police about a zombie outbreak on the street.

It highlights the chaos that would follow when a street is transformed into a violent conflict where people must fight for their lives. The trailer also has some funny dialogues. After watching the trailer, the audience is eagerly waiting for the film to release.

