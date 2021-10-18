Watch: Urfi Javed Flaunts Her Sexy Dance Moves in Little Black Dress on Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of herself dancing in a club. In the video, the actress and social media influencer can be seen showing off her sexy dance moves in a little black dress. She has shared the video with multiple hashtags.

Earlier, Urfi was clicked in Bandra wearing an orange dress with laces in front and a plunging neckline. She could be heard talking about Dusshera and her birthday to the paparazzi. The video shared on Instagram garnered several likes but social media users took to the comment section to comment on her attire again. This isn’t the first time she has been criticized for her outfits.

One user wrote, “Baar baar me dress ko theek kar rahi ho isase achcha hota ki dhang ke kapde pahan lete acchi lagti," while another said, “Okay that’s her strategy dressing up awkward and vulgar to grab media attention, somebody please tell her this might soon result in wardrobe malfunction".

Urfi has often been stirring up controversies for her customised and unconventional outfits. From being heavily trolled by netizens for wearing a cropped jacket with a pink bra underneath at the airport to being falsely linked to noted lyricist Javed Akhtar, she has often found herself in hot water.

