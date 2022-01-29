CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Watch: Urfi Javed Shoots in -8 Degrees, Sings Song While Shivering

Entertainment Bureau

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is well-known for her acting as well as a fashion statement. Her pictures and videos often go viral. This time, a video of her in the cold has caught everyone’s attention. In the clip, Urfi is seen shooting in a -8 degree temperature wearing a half sleeve dress. Along with this, she is also seen singing a song while shivering with cold.

Recently, Urfi shared a post on her Instagram account. In the video, she can be seen preparing for her shoot, posing with singer Kunwar while holding his shirt and singing a song, shivering in the cold. She is seen wearing a white halter strap sleeve dress.

Captioning the video she wrote, “It was -8 degrees, the only song I could think about in this dress was tu jaane na. Well I’m not a singer but Kunwar is !!! Also yes he’s f***ing 6’3, I needed a patla to match his height! That’s my case with every guy I work with! I’m 5’1.” Urfi shared this video on Instagram 2 hours ago and it has been viewed by more than 1,90,000 people, receiving 21,000 likes.

Interesting to note that Urfi is a good singer too. She enjoys rapping, and before coming to Mumbai, she also worked for a few days as an assistant manager in a company in Delhi. She started her acting career in 2015 with the TV serial Tedi Medi Family.

Before becoming a part of Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi was mostly unknown. However, after this show, she gained a lot of popularity and recognition. Whether it is in a public place or an airport, everyone is always looking at her for her unique and stylish dress sense.

January 29, 2022