Watch: Urvashi Rautela Looks Stunning in High Slit Skirt

Urvashi Rautela is one of the most glamorous actresses of Bollywood. The actress always makes her fans go crazy with her stylish and glamorous looks. Urvashi, who remains quite active on social media, has recently shared a video of hers. She is wearing a powder pink strapless bralette with a thigh high slit skirt. The Instagram reel is going viral.

Urvashi has set the internet on fire yet again with this gorgeous outfit. The video clip has garnered over 3.5 lakh likes. The actress has opted for light and natural makeup with this outfit. As far as the accessories are concerned, she is wearing small white earrings and two simple neck pieces. Along with this she is wearing a simple bracelet in one hand with her wavy hair open.

Sharing the video she has written in the caption “Paradise in my mind". With a lot of likes, netizens have posted some amazing comments too. One of the users wrote “Hotness overload", while another said, “Nice". A third user commented, “Big fan mam". Many users have filled the comment section of this post with heart, fire and other emoticons.

After this reel Urvashi shared one more video in the same outfit. The actress knows exactly how to win people’s hearts with her fashion sense. This is not the first time that a look of hers has gone viral like this. Earlier too many pictures and looks of Urvashi have trended on social media. The actress has 45.3 million followers on her Instagram account which is enough to prove her popularity.

Urvashi was recently named as the ambassador of Mission Paani Jal Shakti campaign. She replaced Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. The actress shared photos and videos with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announcing becoming the ambassador of the Centre’s ambitious campaign. However, she drew criticism on social media over her new role.

