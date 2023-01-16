Watch: Varisu Director Gets Emotional With His Father After Watching The Film

This Pongal, the Tamil industry witnessed one of the biggest box-office clashes as Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu released on the same day. Over the opening weekend, Vijay’s Varisu took charge at the box office. The film has received positive reviews from both critics and the audience. Varisu director Vamshi Paidipally has shared a video on social media of himself and his father getting emotional after watching the film.

In the video, Vamshi can be seen hugging his father as both of them console each other with happy tears. Sharing the sweet moment, Vamshi said that he will cherish the moment forever.

“My Biggest achievement was today when My ‘Naanna/ Appaa’ was overwhelmed watching Vaarasudu (Varisu)… This is the moment I will cherish for lifetime… ‘You are my HERO Naannaa’… Love You to Eternity…” the caption of Vamshi’s post read.

Watch Vamshi and his father getting emotional here:

My Biggest achievement was today when My " Naanna / Appaa " was overwhelmed watching #Vaarasudu ( #Varisu )… This is the moment I will cherish for lifetime.. " You are my HERO Naannaa "…..Love You to Eternity… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E5SokU8x8g— Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) January 14, 2023

Earlier, a video showed Vamshi, producer Dil Raju and music composer Thaman S being emotional after watching the film. In the clip shared by a popular theatre chain in Chennai, Thamam S can be seen teary-eyed as Vamshi consoled him. Dil Raju also hugged the team, congratulating them on the release. The video was shared with the caption, “It’s always special seeing your film getting celebrated by the fans at ‘Mecca of celebrations.’ Team Varisu, Thamam S, Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju witnessing the mass of Thalapathy at Varisu First Day First Show.”

According to a recent report by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has entered the Rs 100 crore club at the box office in India.

#Thunivu has entered the ₹ 100 Cr Club at the #India Box office..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2023

Varisu brings Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time together on the big screen. Calling the film a “popcorn entertainer that compliments Vijay’s mass appeal", News18 gave the film a three-star rating and added, “Director Vamshi Paidipally knows how to use Vijay. It is not a social commentary. He does not even indulge in any risks. The film follows a basic formula template. The prodigal son loves only his mother more than anyone. This is Paidipally’s maiden collaboration with Vijay. He can walk off happily."

Read all the Latest Movies News here