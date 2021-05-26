Watch: Varun Dhawan's Niece Anjini Shows Off Her Killer Dance Moves on Manali Trance

Anjini Dhawan is a social media sensation. With her fashion-forward looks and sizzling dance moves, she is hogging the limelight and has already created a huge fan base on social media. Recently, the star kid showed some hot dance moves as she shook a leg on the famous dance track from Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

In the video, Anjini and her friend showed some incredible dancing steps on the popular track Manali Trance from the movie, The Shaukeens. Clad in a white crop top and denim shorts, the star kid not only aced the moves but flaunted her picture-perfect toned body frame. She looked no less than a fashionista.

Anjini, who is the granddaughter of Anil Dhawan and daughter of actor-producer Siddharth Dhawan, is an incredible dancer and her Insta feed evinces that. Anjini keeps her virtual family engaged posting her jaw-dropping pictures now and then. The 18-year-old is the niece of Varun Dhawan and is best friends with another star kid, Khushi Kapoor. They often share pictures together and leave their fans floored. In this one, the duo sets some major friendship goals and looked suave. Anjini shared a series of pictures and captioned it as a ‘dangerous duo’.

She stepped into Bollywood with Varun and Sara’s movie Coolie No.1 and worked as the assistant director. She even shared a still from the sets and expressed how grateful she was to be a part of the movie.

She is already a star and has more than 1.5 lakh followers on Instagram. Lately, she was chosen as the ambassador of the ‘Find a Bed’ initiative to raise awareness about India’s first information repository through which one can find the closest COVID centre and check for bed vacancy.

