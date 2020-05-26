Watch Vicky Kaushal's Action-filled Response to Handshakes and High-fives

Vicky Kaushal has lately become quite active on social media on sharing throwbacks and engaging in interactive sessions on social media. The Manmarziyan actor has now posted a video along with a caption that is much relatable during the present scenario.

In a bid to promote social distancing, Vicky in his own way urges people to avoid any physical contact. He is seen ducking all the attacks and fist punches that come his way in the video. This, as he explained in his caption, is how he reacts when offered handshakes and high-fives these days.

Alongside the clip, Vicky wrote, “My response to handshakes and high fives.”

Vicky’s post left many Instagrammers in splits. A few of them even asked, “What about hugs and kisses??”

“Hahahahahahahahahahahahah,” wrote Ishaan Khatter, while Huma Qureshi left laughing loud emojis in the comments.

The clip is from the time when Vicky Kaushal was prepping for his character in the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. He gave a sneak peek of his training and wrote, “A glimpse into my prep for URI (sic.)”

For his forthcoming period drama, the actor has already started training. The multi-starrer extravaganza Takht will see Vicky portray Aurangzeb and the role requires him to undergo physical transformation.

The story of Takht is set in the Mughal era and traces the sibling rivalry of emperor Shah Jahan’s sons Dara Shukoh (played by Ranveer Singh) and Aurangzeb (played by Vicky Kaushal). The historical epic is slated for a 2021 release.

He has two more movies in his kitty. The Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham Singh is scheduled to hit the theatres next year. Vicky will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s next, a biopic on Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw, titled Sam.

