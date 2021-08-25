Watch Video: Divyanka Tripathi Claims Her 'Throne' But At The Cost Of Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya are couple goals. Be it goofy videos where they are playing pranks on each other or romantic mushy ones that turn Instagram red, these lovebirds know how to treat their Instafam with sneak peeks of their personal life. On Wednesday, Divyanka shared a hilarious Instagram reel which features Vivek and we are rolling on the floor laughing. In the video, Vivek can be seen comfortably lying on a couch and checking his phone. But, Divyanka soon climbs on the couch and slowly pushes him off, all the while dancing to the background score. While Vivek lying on the floor now can be seen giving a confused look, Divyanka is enjoying her full space on the couch. “Make the right moves and claim your throne baby,” wrote the actress.

Divyanka and Vivek keep sharing gorgeous pictures from their time spent together. A few days ago, the actress shared a set of pictures from one of their dates. In the pictures, the couple can be seen engrossed in a conversation. In some pictures, Vivek is showing Divyanka the photos he clicked of her. The actress summed up her perfect date in three words – long conversation, good food and great pictures.

A few weeks back, the couple made beaches look better by staring into each other’s eyes with the sea in the backdrop. “O sathi re,” wrote Divyanka.

These pictures of Divyanka and Vivek will make you go aww. In the pictures, Divyanka can be seen dressed in an ethnic attire while Vivek looks cool as ever in an ochre shirt. They pose for the camera while smiling with all their hearts.

In July, Divyanka and Vivek celebrated five years of being married to each other. “Best decision was getting married to you. You made all the other following decisions easy for me,” wrote the actress.

Divyanka and Vivek met through a mutual friend on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They got engaged in 2016, and tied the knot in the same year.

