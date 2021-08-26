Watch Video: Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Dance on Reaching Maldives

Actress Gauahar Khan is vacationing with husband, choreographer Zaid Darbar in the Maldives. On Wednesday, Zaid took to Instagram to share a video with Gauahar from the island nation. In the video, the couple can be seen dancing on reaching the location. “Sea Plane, Salty sea, Sun dance! Welcome #Maldives, he wrote alongside the video.

Gauahar, too, took to Instagram and shared two pictures of herself from the location. She wore a short casual red dress in the pictures. “Have arrived ! Alhamdulillah. #Maldives A place I always only wanted to visit when I’m married. ‍♀️❤️, the actress captioned the pictures.

The actress posted another video, wherein she can be seen seated on a bed with her legs dipped in a pool. She wore a pink top with blue bottom in the video.

On the other hand, Zaid posed shirtless for a picture with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop. “#Maldives. batao, is this the Sunrise or Sunset ⛅️ ???, he wrote alongside the picture.

Zaid and Gauahar got officially engaged in November, 2020. They got married on December 25, the same year.

