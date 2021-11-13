Watch Video: Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Favourite Part About Being Indian

In Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Diwali with her Indian-origin friends. After throwing a party at her new house, the actress was seen at Lilly Singh aka Superwoman’s Diwali celebration. A video from Lilly’s party is going viral on the internet, as it shows the attendees discussing what they love most about their Indian background.

Lilly took to Instagram to share a slew of photos and videos from the party, which included Priyanka, actress Mindy Kaling and others. But recently a clip from her party has been making rounds on social media. As shown in the video, with a kiss for the camera, Priyanka revealed that her favourite part about being an Indian is that she can eat as many chillies as she desires. “I like the fact that I can eat as much mircha (chili) as I want,” she said.

In addition, Lilly and Kaling also shared their favourite bits. While Lilly alluded to her Maangtika, Kaling stated that being an Indian means being so many things at once. Lilly subsequently stated that her favourite aspect is her immigrant parents’ resiliency.

Further, on the day of Diwali, Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas performed a Puja at their lavish Los Angeles home and afterward threw a glittering feast. The two opted to dress in ethnic attire for the Diwali celebrations. Priyanka was draped in a yellow saree, while Nick donned an embellished white Kurta.

Keeping the fun part aside, Priyanka has made India proud time and again with her international accomplishments. The 39-year-old, unquestionably one of the most successful Bollywood actors to jump over to Hollywood, has also featured in the ‘Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women List’ twice.

