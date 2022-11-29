Watch: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey Get Swarmed by Sea of Fans At Mukherjee Nagar for '12th Fail'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming film ’12th Fail’ has grabbed everyone’s attention for being the first film that is shot in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, the hub of Hindi Medium UPSC Preparations. Inspired by real life, the film encapsulates the story of aspiring IAS and IPS students.

With the zest to keep the film authentic, Vidhu Vinod Chopra decided to shoot the film in the real location itself. Mukherjee Nagar is indeed the perfect location to shoot the film as it is full of students, hanging banners of coaching classes and has seen the birth of generations of bureaucrats. It turned out to be a thrilling moment for the fans in Mukherjee Nagar to have the lead, Vikrant Massey, in their midst. They went crazy watching him shoot in their area as a commoner amongst them. Vikrant greeted them with great love while the director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, had to wiggle his way out through the bustling crowd after the shoot.

The Mirzapur actor had earlier spoken about the film. He had told PTI, “It’s the tragedy of our times that honesty and sincerity are a rarity. This film is a dedication to all the students who dream, to all the honest officers who are the backbone of our country and constitution. Working with VVC is a dream come true and a huge challenge since he’s such a thorough director.”

Meanwhile, Vidhu Vinod Chopra had said 12th Fail would be an ode to the bureaucracy of the country. He had explained, “If an honest person is in a position of power, the world can truly change. I have seen that with countless IAS and IPS officers I have come across in the process of writing this film. 12th Fail is a tribute to all of them. If this film can inspire even 10 more officers to strive for honesty, 10 more students to strive for excellence… I will believe I have succeeded.”

The first schedule of ’12th Fail’ was wrapped up in Chambal, Agra, after which the team headed to Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar for the second schedule. Produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, ’12th Fail’ is scheduled for a 2023 Summer release.

