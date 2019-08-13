Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Watch Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar's 'Antariksh se Antakshari Tak Ka Safar' During Mission Mangal Promotions

The Mission Mangal team seems to be making the most of the time they spend together in between promotional activities and recently shared a video of them playing antakshari together.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 13, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
Watch Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar's 'Antariksh se Antakshari Tak Ka Safar' During Mission Mangal Promotions
(Image: Special Arrangement)
With the August 15 release date for Mission Mangal inching closer, the star cast of the film, comprising Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and South Indian actor Nithya Menen in prominent roles, is touring cities to promote the film.

Notably, Mission Mangal is based on the story of scientists who made Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) a success in 2013. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Vidya shared a video shot in a mini bus in which shows the actors playing 'antakshari'.

The video shows that the team is making most of their time together ahead of the grand release of Mission Mangal on the 73rd Independence Day. Vidya captioned the video, "Antariksh se Antakshari tak ka safar."

Akshay Kumar, in a pink T-shirt, can be seen seated in the back seat of the bus next to Nithya as they play antakshari. The cast is heard singing the popular song Maye Ni Maye from the film Hum AapKe Hain Koun..! They are also heard singing Geet Gata Hoon Main from the movie Lal Patthar.

As per the information shared by the Mission Mangal team earlier in August, Akshay will be essaying the role of Rakesh Dhawan, senior scientist at ISRO, while Vidya will be seen playing the role of Tara Shinde.

Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing the role of Kritika Aggarwal, a passionate Communications Specialist who loves her job.

Sonakshi Sinha will be playing Eka Gandhi, an independent scientist who knows innovation at its best.

Kirti Kulhari will be seen playing Neha Siddiqui, a scientist who believes that science has no religion.

