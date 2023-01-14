Watch: Vijay And Rashmika Mandanna Match Steps In This New Varisu Song

The makers of the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu has released a new song from the film. The song is titled the Celebration of Varisu. The song has been released by Sri Venkateswara Creations in response to requests from Vijay’s fans. The action drama, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, was released on January 11. It has given Tamil cinema a strong start for 2023. The Celebration of Varisu song features Vijay and the movie’s leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna. The duo match steps to composer S Thaman’s upbeat beats. Dance choreographer Shobi directed the entire sequence.

The song ended up being one of the most popular requests from Vijay’s fans, who saw Varisu in theatres. The track’s video, which seems like a teaser of the original song, is now available as a special gift to fans, following the success of the movie. Vijay and Rashmika are seen lighting up the dance floor with their steps in the song’s video, along with other dancers including Jayasudha, Sarath Kumar, and Prabhu. But the entire song is anticipated to be released at a later time. Fans will undoubtedly want to see Vijay and Rashmika dance their hearts out in this video.

The video was released by the official YouTube account of T-series yesterday. Within just a few hours, it has received nearly about 2 million views and the comments section has been filled with so much love. One of them commented, “Only vintage Thalapathy Vijay fans can understand that this movie is not an actual routine film. This film is just a tribute to our vintage Thalapathy VIJAY, his persona and his famous catchphrases have been added. A pure tribute film for this Pongal fiesta.”

Another wrote, “After years, I saw him dance his heart out to an equally amazing track. Out of all the songs Thaman composed for the film, this became my favourite. Where typical music videos rely on camera shakes and fast cuts to compensate for an actor’s lack of dance skills, Vijay doesn’t need that. You can just fix a camera on a tripod and hit record. His dancing alone will hook the viewers for the entire duration."

One more said, “In theatre, this song was blasting and the audience got the celebration vibes. It is a wholesome entertainment movie varisu! Worth watching.”

Since its release, families have flocked to theatres to watch Vijay in action in a light-hearted fun role once more, even though he has previously starred in mass action productions. Varisu has become the talk of the town. Prakash Raj, Shaam, Srikanth, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, Nandini Rai, Ganesh Venkatraman, Sriman, VT Ganesan, John Vijay, Bharath Reddy, Sanjana, and SJ Suryah make up the film’s extensive supporting cast. SJ Suryah also has a cameo in the film.

