Watch: Vijay Deverakonda Flies to Tirupati in Private Jet with Family

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is a person who believes in living a life without regrets. One scroll through his social media profiles will resonate the same. While enjoying his life, he does make sure that his family becomes a part of it too. Recently, the actor and his family flew to Tirupati to visit the Lord Venkateshwara Shrine. The family flew in a private jet for the first time and the actor gave a sneak peak of their travel.

Vijay shared a video on Instagram shot by his brother, Anand Devarakonda. In the video, Vijay’s mother can be seen nervous during take-off and even through the flight, while the video was captioned, “Cutest mummy is scared. Already praying!” Vijay could be heard chuckling in the background. His dad could be seen holding the hand of his wife to relax her from the flight fear. In the next footage, he could be seen reading a newspaper while the caption reads, “Dads and newspaper."

Anand then tells that this is the first time when the family is flying in a private jet and pans the camera towards his brother Vijay who could be seen engrossed in his mobile. “Vijay and working never stops,” read the caption in the video. When Anand asks what work his brother was doing at that time, Vijay flips the phone and tells that he is working on the promotion of Anand’s upcoming film, Pushpak Vimanam. Upon knowing this, Anand swiftly rotates the phone and lets his brother do his work. Captioning the video with “a subtle movie plugin” the video ends with a poster from Anand’s film, Pushpak Vimanam.

The video shared by Vijay on Instagram was captioned, “Travel diary of the Deverakondas — shot and edited by little brother Anand Deverakonda."

As far as the upcoming projects of Vijay are concerned, he will star along Anana Panday in the movie Liger. Whereas Anand is preparing for his movie Pushpak Vimanam, which will be released on November 12.

