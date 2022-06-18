Watch: Vilok Raj And Divya Uruduga’s Romance In New Song Of Kannada Film Girki

Kannada filmmakerVeeresh PM’s directorial debut Girki will be released in theatres on July 8. The film, which has seen multiple delays in its release, is finally going to hit the screens next month. The film portraying different emotions is one of the most anticipated movies of the Sandalwood industry. Recently, the makers of the film released a romantic track on YouTube. The song titled Kadiyalenu features Vilok Raj and Divya Uruduga in a romantic sequence and the audiences are appreciating it.

The video song began with the team unveiling the poster of the film. The beautiful scenic views, amazing chemistry of Vilok and Divya along with the mesmerising voice of Chinmayi Sripada make this song a treat for the eyes and the ears. Jayanth Kaikini has penned the lyrics and the romantic track has been composed by Veer Samarth. Apart from the adorable moments, we can also witness the sensual chemistry of the on-screen couple in the waterfall scene.

The song has garnered over one lakh views on YouTube since its release on June 15. This isn’t the first song that has been released by the makers. Last month, they shared the Glaasu Glaasige song written by Yogaraj Bhat and sung by Vijay Prakash. The song is fun and celebrates friendship.

Talking about Girki, the film’s director Veeresh PM has assisted filmmakers Yogaraj Bhat and Mahesh Babu. Along with Vilok Raja and Divya Uruduga, the film also casts Taranga Vishwas and Rashi Mahadev in the lead roles. Girki has been made under the banner of Edith Film Factory in collaboration with Vasuki Movie Production. The film is expected to hit the theatres on July 8 this year.

