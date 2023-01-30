Thalapathy Vijay is among the renowned names in Tamil cinema. The actor has garnered a huge fan following because of his acting prowess and charming personality. Recently, he delivered a box office hit film Varisu, which made a whopping Rs 200 crore at the ticket counters. Now amid his huge success, a BTS video of his son directing a short film is making rounds on the internet. In the video, his son Jason Sanjay is seen directing a film abroad with a foreign cast and crew. As per the reports, he is currently studying filmmaking at a Canadian university.

Check out the video here:

SAC - Director , #ThalapathyVijay - Actor , Now Sanjay - Director. Director Jason Joseph Sanjay 💥 pic.twitter.com/D2zqz9xkHm — Shankar (@Shankar018) January 27, 2023

Vijay also has a daughter named Divya, who has already made her screen debut with Theri. Meanwhile, his son made his acting screen debut with song sequences in some films, including Vedettakaran. Now, he has expressed his love for directing and is following in the footsteps of his grandfather S. A. Chandrasekhar, who is a filmmaker.

So far, the video has garnered over 85.1K views and more than 3K likes. Moments after the video was posted online, several social media users commented on the video. Meanwhile, several fans have greeted the actor’s son with blessings to make his cinema entry soon.

Earlier, there were reports that Vijay is going to direct a film featuring Vijay Sethupathi. However, no confirmation has been provided yet.

On the other hand, Vijay will begin shooting for his upcoming film Thalapathy 67. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Manzoor Ali Khan, GVM, Mysskin and Arjun. Moreover, it has also been speculated that Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram, Suriya and Karthi might make special appearances in the film.

Some of the commercially hit films of the actor Thalapathy Vijay include Varisu, Beast and Master. He is also seen in films including Mersal, Thuppakki, Kaththi, Bigil, Sarkar, Bairavaa, Jilla, Thalaivaa and more.

