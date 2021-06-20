Watch: Viral Throwback Video of Anushka Sharma Performing an Intense Scene at Acting Class

Before her big Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana DI Jodi, Anushka Sharma had stepped into the entertainment industry with her modelling work. She had participated in fashion shows, photoshoots and even acted in television commercials. Before her Bollywood debut, Anushka had undergone training at an acting class, and a video from those days has gone viral.

In the throwback video on YouTube, Anushka can be seen putting glycerin in her eyes before performing an emotional scene with her classmate. In different clips, Anushka can be seen preparing for different types of scenes. In between the scenes, the actress can be seen having fun with her classmates.

A few days back another video from Anushka’s acting class days had gone viral. In the video she can be seen crying as the scene takes an emotional turn.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has been on an acting hiatus since then, however, she turned producer and backed a few projects like Bulbbul and Paatal Lok. Both the projects did wonder and were loved by the audience. She had also announced late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut project Qala, which is currently under production.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here