Watch: Viral Video of Salman Khan Pumping up His Muscles for Tiger 3

Salman Khan is currently preparing for the shooting of action film Tiger 3, which will see him return as the eponymous spy character. A video was shared on social media recently and fans are going berserk over how hard Salman is working for reviving the role.

Salman is seen working out like a beast inside the gym. The video is shot from the mirror so his look is not revealed but he is seen pumping up his biceps. Salman captioned the post as, “I think this guy is training for Tiger3 (sic)." The theme music of Tiger Zinda Hai also plays in the background.

Another important part of the upcoming film, Emraan Hashmi also recently wowed fans with his body transformation for the action film. He shared a picture flaunting his abs. Emraan too has been hitting the gym hard for Tiger 3. Rumours are he plays the antagonist.

Meanwhile, Katrina is also part of Tiger 3. It is also reported that YRF is planning to make the spy films War, Tiger series and upcoming Pathan into a universe of espionage-action films and it come into action with Salman doing a cameo in Pathan and Shah Rukh Khan doing a role in Tiger 3. Both films are expected to release in 2022.

