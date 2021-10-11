Watch: Vishnu Manchu Gets Emotional After Winning MAA Presidency, Hugs Prakash Raj

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu got emotional after he was declared as the next president of the Movies Artistes Association, the apex body of the Telugu film industry. The 39-year-old beat actor Prakash Raj in a closely fought election that saw the two training guns on each other. Vishnu took some time to digest his win after an election official declared him the president of MAA. After a few minutes, the actor burst into tears and later hugged Prakash Raj, who was standing next to him when the results were being announced.

Vishnu also took to Twitter to express his gratitude. “Good Morning! I am humbled by the love and support my film fraternity has shown to me. Before I say anything more on the MAA election; the counting for the EC Members, Joint Secretary and one of the Vice President posts start at 11 am today. Will talk after that,” he tweeted soon after he was confirmed for the presidential post.

Good Morning! I am humbled by the love and support my film fraternity has shown to me. Before I say anything more on MAA election; the counting for the EC Members, Joint Secretary and one of the Vice President posts start at 11am today. Will talk after that! 🤞🏽— Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) October 11, 2021

Prakash Raj, graciously accepting his defeat, congratulated Vishnu Manchu and stood beside him as the 39-year-old made his winning speech. Manchu made several promises during his campaign and even released a manifesto that included free health insurance and education to MAA members.

Other promises included the creation of a job committee to cover jobless and senior actors in MAA. Construction of a new MAA building, Rs 6000 per month pension for needy and old actors, and financial support to single mothers and single women in OTT also found mention in Manchu’s manifesto. The 39-year-old also promised a mobile app for job opportunities on OTT and other digital platforms.

The panel headed by Vishnu Manchu succeeded in securing important posts of vice-president, general secretary, joint secretary and treasurer. Whereas, Prakash Raj’s camp got the second vice-president and executive vice-president and a joint secretary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.