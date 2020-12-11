Watch WandaVision Trailer and First Look of Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

After the troubled year that 2020 has been, The Disney Investor Day brought a sigh of relief for all Sci-fi fans. From new titles being announced to clarifying character details and from sharing exciting trailers to treating fans with first looks of much-anticipated titles like Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Friday has been quite an exciting day.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Marvel's WandaVision, which is hitting the streaming service, Disney+ Hotstar next month. The show will be the first live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe show to premiere on the streaming app. Also, first looks of Marvel's Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have been released. Here're all the trailers and first looks shared by Marvel.

"We are an unusual couple."

WandaVision will chronicle the adventures of Wanda/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in a series that will blend the style of classic sitcoms. The six-hour series is the first created by Disney’s Marvel Studios specifically for Disney+. The two characters have appeared on the big screen in the blockbuster Avengers movies.

“Glorious.”

The Asgardian God of Mischief returns with Loki featuring Tom Hiddleston in the titular role. The first look trailer takes us back to the Avengers: Endgame when Loki manages to get hold of the Space Stone. We see him vanish, but we had no idea where. The special look answers this question in typical Marvel style. While most of the timelines remain confusing we know that Loki will be travelling in multiple timelines across multiple spaces to do what he's best at. After all, what's good without a pinch of mischief?

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.”

In Avengers: Endgame we saw Captain America passing over Captain America's mantle to Sam Wilson. Picking up from there, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It will follow the lives of Steve Rogers' two best friends, Sam Wilson (The Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier) in a world without Captain America. In addition to Anthony Mackie and Sebastien Stan, the series will also see the return of Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter.

Seems like, Marvel is all set to engage the audience in the coming year. Which title are you looking forward to most?