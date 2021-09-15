Watch: Kaun Banega Crorepati Professor Contestant Refused to Hug Shah Rukh Khan

There’s no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan, the king of romance, is one of the most charming humans on the planet. People love him for the magic he creates on screen. However, do you know once it all backfired on a TV show? When Shah Rukh hosted the show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, a contestant refused to hug him. While some people dream of going close to the actor, this contestant, in a way, insulted him in front of everyone.

The incident happened during the third season of KBC. From her expressions and words, the contestant made it clear that she wasn’t a fan of his acting. This throwback video has been endlessly watched on social media and is going viral once again. What’s even more interesting is that the contestant criticised the actor and when Shah Rukh asked if she would hug her before leaving the hot seat, she refused.

The actor felt slightly bad about the entire turn of events, and he said that he wanted to hug her because she played the game beautifully. In the end, Shah Rukh said that he would like to request something and told the lady that she was very strict. The Badshah, true to his image, then went to the contestant’s mother, who was among the audience, hugged her and presented her with the cheque.

Currently, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan the show KBC 13 is as interesting as ever.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here