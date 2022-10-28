Watch: When Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty 'Exchanged Blows' On Sets Of Sooryavanshi

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has shared a video from the time when he was shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. This comes after reports of a fallout between Rohit Shetty and him. Akshay captioned the video, “#BreakingNews – A fallout which might just make your day.” This 30-second clip first introduces a news piece mentioning “Breaking: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have a serious fallout over Sooryavanshi; Karan Johar plays mediator,” Katrina Kaif acted as a commentator and said, “Akshay and Rohit had a fallout, watch it live.”

The next scene in the video shows Akshay and Rohit lunging at one another, exchanging blows, and being pulled away by extras. “We got into a fight!” Akshay shouts, “We’ll have to fight”. Both Akshay and Rohit are seen in the final frame of the video, weary from their altercation.

A number of admirers commented on the post. While some people left laughing emojis, others praised Akshay for his humour. The tape attracted the eyeballs of more than 6 lakh Twitterati. Have a look at this video –

#BreakingNews – A fallout which might just make your day 🙃 pic.twitter.com/gH2jgTQqhT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 12, 2019

Sooryavanshi, an expansion of Shetty’s cop world, kept the audience engaged and collected Rs 61.58 crore. The saga narrated several terror blasts in the financial capital of India. Akshay Kumar essayed the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the angry young man in the movie.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu is currently playing in theatres. This action-drama was released on October 25. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu has become the second biggest opening of the year, after Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra. Ram Setu is appearing quite promising with these numbers.

On October 27, Ram Setu churned out Rs 7.80 crore. Hence, the total collection of three days stands at Rs 34.45 crore. Ram Setu has performed far better than Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank You. It is important for Akshay Kumar to get a hit after four flops, Bell Bottom, Bachchhan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan.

