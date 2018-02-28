Watch: When Salman Khan Introduced Sridevi as 'The Ultimate Superstar'

The country and the film industry is in a state of grief as it says its final goodbye to veteran actor and icon of the 90s- Sridevi. The actor, who was 54, breathed her last in Dubai where she had gone to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. Celebrated as India's first female superstar, Sridevi was an inspiration for not only an entire generation of females but even her male contemporaries.While presenting Sridevi with the lifetime achievement award at one of the award functions last year, Salman Khan opened up about his Chaand Ka Tukda co-star and called her the ultimate superstar."Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay (Kumar), we have all done many films. Aamir may have done about 50 films – he has a lot of time, as he does only one film per year; Shah Rukh may have done more than 100 films. Put together, we may have all done about 250-275 films. But there is one legend who is very talented, dedicated, hardworking and professional. She completed 300 films, after starting her career as a child artiste. Our work cannot even be compared to this legend – she is none other than Sridevi!,” he said while introducing the actor.In her speech, Sridevi thanked her mother and her children and said, "If it was not for the support of my mother, I would not have been able to work in films. And I'm also happy that my children want me to do films, even now. Without them, I would not have lasted in the industry for so long."Salman and Sridevi starred in two films together- Chaand Ka Tukda and Chandra Mukhi.She started out as a child artiste and went on to become the first female superstar of the Indian film industry. She worked in and conquered Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films with her acting prowess, comic timing and ethereal dancing skills.In a career spanning over four decades, she delivered quite a few memorable hits including Mr India, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah, Chaalbaaz, Nagina and English Vinglish.The entire industry is currently at the celebration club, Mumbai, to pay their last respects to the iconic star.