Watch: When Shah Rukh Khan Jokingly Asked Wife Gauri to Wear Burqa, Change Name to Ayesha

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most sought-after and beloved couples of B-Town. The duo tied the knot in the year 1991 and since then, they have been setting major couple goals for everyone. In an old video, which has surfaced on social media, a younger SRK reveals that some of Gauri’s relatives speculated that she might change her religion.

The clip is from a chat show with veteran actress Farida Jalal where the superstar recalled the funny incident from their wedding reception when he asked Gauri to change her name to Ayesha and asked her to wear a burqa. SRK said when he heard some of her relatives whispering that she would change her religion after marriage, he entered the room and jokingly said, “Dekhiye, yeh toh burkhe mein rahegi aaj ke baad. Aaj ke baad yeh ghar se bahar nahi niklegi. Iska naam hum Ayesha kar denge."

In the interview, the actor also says that he believes everyone should respect other’s religion and it should not come in the way of love.

SRK and Gauri had a Muslim wedding ceremony on August 26, 1991, followed by a Hindu wedding ceremony on October 25 the same year.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to rule the box office with his upcoming spy-thriller Pathan after 3 years. The shooting for the film has already been started. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, and Dimple Kapadia. He was last seen in Zero along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

