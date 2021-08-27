Watch: When Shah Rukh Khan gave autograph on Akshay Kumar’s behalf

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has millions of fans across the globe, had once given an autograph to a fan on behalf of Akshay Kumar. The 55-year-old had spoken about this incident on a chat show several years ago. Shah Rukh along with Anushka Sharma had graced one of the episodes of talk show ‘Yaaron Ki Baraat’ on Zee TV. While recalling crazy fan encounters, Shah Rukh revealed to the hosts that he was once running late at the airport when a female fan asked him for an autograph.

Shah Rukh told the female fan that he had to catch his flight but came back after checking in as he did not want to leave her disappointed. As the actor proceeded to give her an autograph, the woman, Shah Rukh said, claimed to be his big fan and screamed, “Akshay, I love you.”

Show hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Sajid Khan as well as Anushka burst into laughter. Shah Rukh then said he gave the woman an autograph of Akshay as he did not want to break her heart.

Shah Rukh has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now. He was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero which performed poorly at the box office. The 2018 movie starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the female leads.

The 55-year-old is currently preparing for his next, Pathan, directed by Sidharth Anand. Deepika Padukone will be paired with Shah Rukh in the film with John Abraham playing a negative role. The film will mark Shah Rukh and Deepika’s fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Om Shanti Om was Deepika’s debut film and was released in 2007.

Besides Pathan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra. He will play cameo roles in both the films.

