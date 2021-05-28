Watch: When Shah Rukh Khan Revisited His School St Columba's in Delhi And Get Emotional

Shah Rukh Khan was a Delhi boy before he shifted to Mumbai and became a huge Bollywood star. The actor completed his education at Columba’s School. He has often been seen talking about his school days. Recently, a throwback video of SRK from his visit to his school has surfaced on social media. The clip is a part of a documentary titled Inner World Of Shah Rukh Khan, where the actor can be seen giving viewers a tour of his school premises and meeting a few old acquaintances.

The clip starts with Shah Rukh entering his school and saying that he hadn’t been there for many years. The actor can also be seen meeting a few acquaintances from his school days. One of the men can also be heard reminding him about an incident where he broke the teeth of a boy in Modern School. Shah Rukh seems to be quite excited as he shows his junior KG class. He can be further seen interacting with a person from the management and telling him that he would return and bring his son, Aryan, along with him. The video concluded with Shah Rukh saying, “I missed being special this way”.

In an earlier interview, Shah Rukh had revealed that his nickname in school was ‘mail gaadi’ as he used to run very fast, like an ex­press train. The actor also revealed that he had troubled many of his teach­ers.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to rule the box office with his upcoming film, Pathan. The movie directed by Siddharth Anand will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. This comes after he took a long break from movies. He will also be seen making a special appearance in R Madhavan’s directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

