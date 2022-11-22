Watch: When Shehnaaz Gill Spotted a Lion Cub on Her Dubai Visit

Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill is a much-loved celebrity in the film and entertainment industry. Shehnaaz’s charismatic personality and adorable quirks almost instantly bring a smile to our faces. She wears her heart on her sleeves, speaking her mind and entertaining viewers with her eccentric social media posts.

Recently, the 28-year-old seems to be making the most of her time in Dubai, where she attended the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. Shehnaaz has also been dropping glimpses from her foreign tour. In her latest Instagram post, the Bigg Boss fame made her fans go ROFL after she shared a hilarious video in which she was seen frightened by the presence of a lion cub in a room.

“Main dar gayi,” read her caption, which translates to “I got scared.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

The funny visual clip captures Shehnaaz taking slow steps to enter the room where the lion cub is kept. She raises her hands in fear and peeks inside the room. However, the moment the actress spots the cub, she shoves the others present there and flees. The lion cub roams majestically in the room, brushing itself against two people seated on the floor.

After encouragement from her team, Shehnaaz finally musters courage and enters the room to meet the lion cub. However, the actress’ newfound bravery did not last long. As soon as she witnessed the cub getting up close with the others, she immediately fled the scene as the others laughed at her antics. “Waheguru” was Shehnaaz’s only petrified holy chant.

As soon as the video surfaced on the Internet, fans rushed to the comments, some asking her not to get scared while others calling her cute. “Are aap to khud humari sherni ho isse mat daro,” remarked one user. “She is so cute yaar… Shehnaaz Gill God bless you with more success, happiness and good health,” wished another. Many also added several laughing emojis.

The actress floored us with her lady in black attire for the star-studded event night. According to Hindustan Times, she received an award at the ceremony. Shehnaaz dedicated the award to her close friend and rumoured boyfriend, the late actor Siddharth Shukla. Check out her glammed-up style quotient here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz will mark her presence in Bollywood with the Farhad Samji directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The upcoming film also stars Bollywood actor Salman Khan alongside Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Siddharth Nigam. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to hit the big screen next year in January.

Read all the Latest Movies News here