Watch: When Varun Dhawan Acted in My Name is Khan

We all thought that Varun Dhawan made his debut to the silver screen with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. Well, we are wrong. Looks like, Varun’s screen presence started way back in 2010, in a teeny tiny role that the audience missed in a jiffy. Thanks to an Instagram page dedicated to Bollywood, we now have evidence. In Karan Johar’s 2010 film My Name Is Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill played the role of Zakir Khan, brother of Rizwan Khan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. However, in a blink-and-miss moment, Varun replaced Jimmy for a scene with his onscreen mother Zarina Wahab. In the video, Zakir sits with his back to the camera, delivers a dialogue and walks away from the screen. The eagle-eyed fans went back to the clip and zoomed into it to see that it was not Jimmy after all, it was Varun. Check this clip here:

Within minutes, the post was flooded with comments of amazement from the followers. Multiple users, however, pointed out that even though Varun acted in the video, his voice was dubbed with that of Jimmy. The page also received applause from the Instagram users for this minute detail.

Varun was perhaps the best option at hand when they needed a small replacement for Jimmy – he was working as the Assistant Director to Karan Johar in the film. In 2019, My Name Is Khan completed 9 years. To celebrate the same, Varun shared a picture from the sets of the film with the crew and wrote how it changed his life. The picture also features Sidharth Malhotra, Varun’s debutant co-star in Student Of The Year.

#9YearsOfMNIK a film I learnt soo much on. It practically changed my life. Also this is the only picture I have where @abhivarman is smiling. Thank u @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/axg0n7GJxu— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 11, 2019

To this, the film’s director KJo added more details saying that Varun was already signing autographs being an Assistant Director – perhaps he knew he would be a star soon. And well, Sidharth was also stoically silent in the face of an adversity.

So many brilliant memories I have !! Specially of you signing autographs when you were an AD ( not a star) and of SID’s stoic silences in the face of adversity!!! And ofcourse of @abhivarman smiling!! A rare sight!!!!😂 https://t.co/ENPuXCVEdA— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 11, 2019

That’s brand new information!

