Watch Where You Going: Arjun Kapoor Trolls Katrina Kaif as She Poses Beside Pillar

Katrina Kaif on Saturday had set the temperatures soaring with her new Instagram post. In the picture, the actress can be seen posing in a blue swimsuit beside a pillar on a Mexican beach. Notably, the post has been ‘liked’ over a million times already and fans can't stop appreciating Katrina. But, her co-star Arjun Kapoor decided to troll the actress in jest.

Rushing to the comment section, Arjun wrote, "Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn’t walk into the pillar while posing." (sic) To this Katrina replied, "I'll be careful."

Katrina, who captioned the picture with heart emojis, got some more hearts from Shweta Bachchan and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania among many other celebrities.

Katrina Kaif will turn a year older on July 16. Her birthday plan is simple and sweet - go somewhere nice and just enjoy herself with sisters and friends.

Asked about plans for her upcoming birthday, Katrina told IANS in a telephonic interview: "I will most likely go out for a few days with some of my friends and sisters, taking a few days' break and go somewhere nice and just enjoy myself."

On the work front, the actress is being lauded for her performances in movies like Bharat and Zero. And she can't wait to get another role that will let her grow as an actor. As for her upcoming projects, she has an action film titled Sooryavanshi, in which she has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar.

