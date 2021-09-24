Watched Ankahi Kahaniya? 10 More Titles on Unlikely Romance

Netflix anthology film Ankahi Kahaniya explores different facets of love and affection and how atypical relationships and bonds can be forged. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s untitled segment shows how a salesman’s loneliness pushes him to be obsessed with a mannequin. After watching this unique short film, you can look out for other such titles that we recommend below.

The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water sees a lonely, mute janitor Elisa (Sally Hawkins) showcase affection for a sea monster who is captured for scientific experiments. It speaks to us on many levels and showcases what it is like to be truly human.

Avatar

In Avatar, Na’vi-human hybrids called avatars, operated by genetically matched humans, are sent to mine a valuable mineral in a far off moon inhabited by 10-foot tall species who are blue-skinned. There, Jake (Sam Worthington) falls in love with Neytiri, a Na’vi. Apart from being a visual spectacle, Avatar talks of acceptance of the ‘other’.

Beauty and the Beast

The fairy tale of Beauty and the Beast has many versions, all equally loved. But the animated 1991 feature film version stands out. It speaks of love and acceptance beyond looks and is a very touching and timeless story.

Her

Off a broken relationship, Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) installs a new, AI-driven operating system in his computer that ‘learns and grows’ with its user. Detached from the world and a loner, Theodore finds solace in Samantha’s (Scarlett Johansson) voice. Her beautifully captures how it is to be secluded while making a commentary on the state of modern human relationships.

Edward Scissorhands

Similar to The Shape of Water, this movie tells a love tale between a ‘monster’ and woman. Written and directed by Tim Burton, we follow a man who has scissors instead of hands and lives alone in a big castle.

Black Mirror: Be Right Back

Black Mirror has successfully presented the obsession of humans with tech and its aftereffects. In the episodic feature Be Right Back, Martha loses her boyfriend in a car accident, but unable to move on in life, she gets an AI version of her lover from a tech firm and develops a relationship with it.

Black Mirror: Striking Vipers

Unable to have a relationship in the real world, Danny and Karl become video game characters and have sex in the virtual world, until they realise its causing tensions in their real lives and respective marriages.

Lars and the Real Girl

One of Ryan Gosling’s most endearing roles is in Lars and the Real Girl. He plays a recluse who finds comfort in a love doll named Bianca. He starts to treat her as a human, as opposed to a sex object. Lars (Gosling) begins to introduce Bianca as his girlfriend to the townspeople. Out of their concern for Lars, everyone treats Bianca as a real person.

The Twilight Saga

The Twilight Saga explores romantic relationship between a vampire and a human and explores what it means to be in love despite differences.

Robot

Shankar’s visionary film on an AI enabled Robot going at war with its creator is much-loved by the fans. Things go South for Dr Vaseegaran (Rajinikanth) when Chitti falls for his fiancé Sana (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).

