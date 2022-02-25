'Watching Gangubai Kathiawadi No Less Than Fighting a War': KRK Tweets

The much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt finally hit the theatres on Friday. There was a phenomenal buzz around the film ahead of its release. Kamaal R Khan, popularly known by his initials KRK, who claims to be a huge movie critic, has posted a review of the film on the microblogging website Twitter. KRK had done the full ‘review’ on YouTube, but he posted a short video of it on Twitter. In two successive tweets, he said that the first half of the movie was still tolerable, but the second half was a huge let-down.

In his first tweet, he wrote that he had a few friends who watched Gangubai Kathiawadi, and they had all advised him to take painkillers along if he planned to watch the film.

Few of my friends have watched film #GangubaiKathiyawadi and they are asking me to take pain killer, if I am going to watch it. Now I am going to watch it and I have already took 2 tablets in my pocket.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 24, 2022

After a few hours of this tweet, KRK tweeted again and commented about the first half of the movie in a video. He started the video with the Russia-Ukraine war and said that he couldn’t concentrate on the film since there was a war in Eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine. He then went on to liken his condition to the war-torn country, adding that for him, watching Gangubai was no less than fighting a war.

Advertisement

After this, KRK took a strip of tablets from his pocket and said that he’d watch the movie even if it meant taking headache pills.

Then, he described himself as an honest critic and said that he would review the movie as it was.

In a third tweet, he said that he finished watching the movie before calling it a bad one. After a few hours, he posted the full review on YouTube and tweeted a link on Twitter. Here are the tweets:

I have watched film #GangubaiKathiawadi and it’s a bad film. More details will be in my review which will release soon!— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 24, 2022

This review and commentary have left fans of Alia angry, and they have given it back to him on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.